Free Admission for Veterans, Entertainment, Memorial Service Veterans’ Benefit Expo and More

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois State Fair and USAA invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 14, 2016. In addition to all the great activities, events, entertainment and food the Illinois State Fair has to offer, the following programs and events are planned for veterans at the Lincoln Stage, The Shed and adjacent area on the fairgrounds.

The IDVA Veteran’s Benefit Expo, held inside the building called The Shed, includes information, services and activities for veterans and family members with the IDVA, state and federal agencies, veteran service organizations and Illinois Joining Forces will be open until 4 pm.

The IDVA will highlight the work of the IDVA Employee of the Year as well as to recognize and thank a distinguished Veteran and a distinguished Business for above and beyond the call of duty in assisting other Veterans.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Veterans will host a “Welcome Home” celebration for all Vietnam Veterans. The celebration is to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war, or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States, and to thank and honor the families of these veterans. Veterans who served in the military service between the years of 1955 and 1975 will be presented a 50th Anniversary Commemorative lapel pin.

The Veterans’ Day at the Illinois State Fair is supported by USAA and all major Veteran Service Organization, with thanks to the State Fair Committee for their time, efforts and energies in making this event possible.

The IDVA will announce a major new Volunteer Program that will occur on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2016.

Media are welcome to attend and advance publicity of the event is appreciated. For additional information, please contact Dave MacDonna, IDVA Spokesperson –Dave.MacDonna@illinois.gov or 217-524-0629.

