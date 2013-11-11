On Veterans Day, it’s time to reflect upon the sacrifices made by those who’ve served this country and honor them.

Each and every day there are stories in the news media about the men and women who bravely defended this country and its Constitution.

Veterans have fulfilled a sworn oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and obey orders according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Since the Revolutionary War, there has been an established oath of office for military members. These oaths mandate the preservation, protection, support and defense of our Constitution.

Uniformed Americans have defended our Constitution with their lives. Their service matters and we owe them our gratitude.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2012, there are approximately 23 million veterans. About two thirds of these have served during wartime, and some of these have seen combat.

My father served during wartime, but did not see combat. With the outbreak of the Korean War, he was drafted, but was sent to Europe, where he worked as a supply clerk.

When or where someone served doesn’t matter. The fact that they served does. This year, please remember to tell a veteran “Thank you for your service.”

Kurt Prenzler, CPA, Madison County Treasurer

