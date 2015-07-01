WellSpring Resources is now offering services for veterans and active duty service members who have experienced trauma or who are experiencing symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Veterans or service members who are experiencing disturbing memories, angry outbursts, self-destructive behavior, trouble concentrating and sleeping, anxiety, or other mental health issues may experience symptom relief with treatment through Veterans and Military Services.

WellSpring Resources’ Veterans and Military Services program utilizes best practices for treating trauma-related mental health issues, including Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. EMDR is a one-on-one form of psychotherapy designed to reduce PTSD symptoms, and is among the Department of Veterans Affairs & Department of Defense’s category “A” or “strongly recommended” treatments for trauma.

Veterans or service members who do not have insurance outside of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs may be eligible to receive services for free. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331.

Article continues after sponsor message

Veteran and Military Services at WellSpring Resources are funded in part by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visitwww.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: