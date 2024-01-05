GRANITE CITY - Sophomore Lucy Klumpp is a versatile Granite City High School athlete.

This past fall in 2023, Klumpp was a key on varsity for the Warriors’ volleyball team as an outside hitter. She is also a strong soccer player for Granite City and has participated in track and field.

Lucy Klumpp is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Warriors head girls volleyball coach Grace Hurst said Lucy found her groove in hitting for Granite City last fall and she has a bright future for the team.

“It was amazing to see her grow as a player,” Hurst said. “She is an outside hitter and is someone we can count on. She grew into a starting role and earned it playing the right side. She shows up for volleyball and then has to rush to soccer practice, but she shows up for the team no matter what.”

Hurst said she is excited to see how much Klumpp develops as a volleyball player in her final two years at Granite City.

“I think she will grow greatly as a player in the next two years,” Hurst added.

Again, congrats to Lucy Klumpp on her selection as a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

