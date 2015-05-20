The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in the annual Family Fun Fest event to be held at Glazebrook Park on Saturday, July 4, 2015 from 5 pm - 9:15 pm, with fireworks following the festival. We are seeking food and merchandise vendors to complement the festival experience. We would appreciate your involvement in this popular event that brings the community together with the feeling of the "good ol' days" where children and families come together to play and enjoy the fireworks as a community.

Along with the vendors, we will have inflatables, games, the cow train, concessions, balloons, and face painting. Vendors may download the vendor permit form from the Village of Godfrey website at www.godfreyil.org or contact the Parks and Recreation office at 618-466-1483. We look forward to this great, family fun event!

