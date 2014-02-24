Illinois wineries and craft vendors please join us for the first Wine on

the Hill, Bunker Hill Wine Fest located in Bunker Hill, IL. The Wine Fest

will be held Saturday, June 21 from Noon to 8 PM in the quaint, rustic

setting of James Bertagnolli Park located just an hour south of Springfield

and thirty minutes north of Alton.

The Bunker Hill Wine Fest looks to highlight local Illinois wines and

vendors amongst a secluded wooded setting with a lake view. Wine-goers can

partake in multiple wine tastings while perusing vendor wares and enjoying

local music.

Booth fees include: Wine/beer/food vendors: $50.00. Non-food/non-alcoholic

vendors (craft, games, displays): $35.00. Deadline for entries is May 15. A

vendor space will include a 10x10 spot. The individual vendor is

responsible for their own tent, table and supplies for their products.

Article continues after sponsor message

The gates will open to vendors as early as 8:00 to allow for booth set up.

Festivities will begin at 12:00 PM and ending that evening at 8:00 PM.

Tear down for the booths will be from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For booth

applications, directions or general questions contact Tempus Events at

email: tempusevents@hotmail.com, phone: 217-371-7192

###

More like this: