Vendors Wanted for Wine Festival
Illinois wineries and craft vendors please join us for the first Wine on
the Hill, Bunker Hill Wine Fest located in Bunker Hill, IL. The Wine Fest
will be held Saturday, June 21 from Noon to 8 PM in the quaint, rustic
setting of James Bertagnolli Park located just an hour south of Springfield
and thirty minutes north of Alton.
The Bunker Hill Wine Fest looks to highlight local Illinois wines and
vendors amongst a secluded wooded setting with a lake view. Wine-goers can
partake in multiple wine tastings while perusing vendor wares and enjoying
local music.
Booth fees include: Wine/beer/food vendors: $50.00. Non-food/non-alcoholic
vendors (craft, games, displays): $35.00. Deadline for entries is May 15. A
vendor space will include a 10x10 spot. The individual vendor is
responsible for their own tent, table and supplies for their products.
The gates will open to vendors as early as 8:00 to allow for booth set up.
Festivities will begin at 12:00 PM and ending that evening at 8:00 PM.
Tear down for the booths will be from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For booth
applications, directions or general questions contact Tempus Events at
email: tempusevents@hotmail.com, phone: 217-371-7192
###
