ALTON - Want to be part of the exciting F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals June 21-23 taking place on the Alton Riverfront?

Vendor applications are being accepted through May 20 for those interested in selling food, business products, souvenirs, crafts or providing support materials including audiovisual equipment. Please note: sales of alcoholic beverages will be managed by the organizer of the event.

Download and fill out the applications available here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/f1-powerboat-championship/f1-food-vendor-applications and then return the application to the appropriate organizers listed on the form. Vendors are provided a 10 foot by 10 food space or larger depending on the contract. Set up would start on Thursday, June 20.

“This is a great time to showcase or feature your products or use it as a fund-raising opportunity for local organizations. Get involved in the F1 Powerboat championship racing event when it returns to the Mississippi River in Alton,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted.

Applications are due May 20 and vendors will be notified by May 22 if they are approved.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.

