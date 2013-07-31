Cornerstone Church of Bethalto is hosting a Whale of a Sale on Saturday, September 14 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the church gym located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto. The event is open to the public and will feature a wide variety of items for sale along with food.

The event is open to vendors selling new or used items, arts and crafts, and food concessions based on space availability. Proceeds from booth rentals benefit the Cornerstone Church Missions Fund. Vendors will retain all money from their sales. Vendor registration forms may be obtained by emailing Kaitlyn@bethaltochurch.com or by calling the church at 618-377-7625.

Cornerstone Church is located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, IL. The Cornerstone Network includes additional campuses at 4836 N. Alby in Godfrey, IL (which also serves as the location for their Deaf Church); 310 South Rapp Avenue in Columbia, IL; and, the newest location at 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. in Shrewsbury, MO. Cornerstone is actively dedicated to becoming the center of life for the community, taking the love of God out of the church walls and bringing it to the people. Cornerstone’s mission is to offer a place for those throughout the Riverbend area to Connect with Faith, Family, Friends and Future. Cornerstone Church is an active member of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination based in the United States, with over 12,000 churches and nearly 3 million adherents worldwide.

