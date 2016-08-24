ALTON – A vendor list is out for the Alton Food Truck Festival and those attending are in for a wide variety of delights.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is set from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Alton Liberty Bank Amphitheater.

Sauce Magazine in St. Louis is coordinating the event. Sauce Magazine publisher/owner Allyson Mace said that as of Wednesday afternoon, they plan to bring around 19 food trucks to the event and the food selection should offer something for everyone.

“We enjoy the opportunity to partner with the amphitheater,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year’s festival was so well attended that organizers want to make sure there are additional trucks and Mace and the others have done that.

“We don’t want to be as overrun as we were last year due to the extreme popularity of the event,” Mace said.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is free entry to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience that includes two drink tickets, VIP parking and open seating in the amphitheater area.



For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Food Trucks To Be At Festival

The Sweet Divine

Seoul Taco

Taco Truck STL

Guerrilla Street Food

Angie Burger

Go Gyro Go

Farmtruk

Steamroller Bagel and Deli

Doughboy's Wood Fire Pizza

Steak Louis

Completely Sauced

Sarah's Cake Stop

Totally Toasted

Sia's Italian Ice

The Cheese Shack

Fire & Ice

2 Girls 4 Wheels

Vincent Van Doughnuts

Pig On A Wing

There will be live music at the Food Truck Festival, including Marquise Knox, a Blues player. Knox has played with B.B. King and other noteworthy artists and will be the featured entertainment.

Tickets are available at www.libertybankamphitheater.com and www.saucemagazine.com.

More like this: