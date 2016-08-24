Vendors at upcoming Alton Food Truck Festival sure to satisfy any appetite
ALTON – A vendor list is out for the Alton Food Truck Festival and those attending are in for a wide variety of delights.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Alton Food Truck Festival is set from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Alton Liberty Bank Amphitheater.
Sauce Magazine in St. Louis is coordinating the event. Sauce Magazine publisher/owner Allyson Mace said that as of Wednesday afternoon, they plan to bring around 19 food trucks to the event and the food selection should offer something for everyone.
“We enjoy the opportunity to partner with the amphitheater,” she said.
Last year’s festival was so well attended that organizers want to make sure there are additional trucks and Mace and the others have done that.
“We don’t want to be as overrun as we were last year due to the extreme popularity of the event,” Mace said.
The Alton Food Truck Festival is free entry to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience that includes two drink tickets, VIP parking and open seating in the amphitheater area.
For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
Food Trucks To Be At Festival
- The Sweet Divine
- Seoul Taco
- Taco Truck STL
- Guerrilla Street Food
- Angie Burger
- Go Gyro Go
- Farmtruk
- Steamroller Bagel and Deli
- Doughboy's Wood Fire Pizza
- Steak Louis
- Completely Sauced
- Sarah's Cake Stop
- Totally Toasted
- Sia's Italian Ice
- The Cheese Shack
- Fire & Ice
- 2 Girls 4 Wheels
- Vincent Van Doughnuts
- Pig On A Wing
There will be live music at the Food Truck Festival, including Marquise Knox, a Blues player. Knox has played with B.B. King and other noteworthy artists and will be the featured entertainment.
Tickets are available at www.libertybankamphitheater.com and www.saucemagazine.com.
More like this: