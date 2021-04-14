WOOD RIVER - A pair of vehicles crashed head-on at Edwardsville Road and George Street in Wood River on Wednesday morning.

The Wood River Fire Department, Wood River Police, and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance all responded to the scene. One of the drivers left the scene. It was not yet known if the person who left the scene had been apprehended.

The Wood River Fire Department had to extricate one of the men from his vehicle because the door had to be popped to get access to treat him, Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut said.

"He was taken and transported to an area hospital and was stable with non life-threatening injuries," the chief added.

Both vehicles encountered major damages.

