ALTON - A car struck a power pole Thursday morning and sent sparks flying and power lines arcing at Brown Street and Pearl Street in Alton.

A car lost control and stuck the power pole at the corner of Brown Street and Pearl Street in Alton causing three houses to lose power.

Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, and Ameren Illinois responded to the scene. When police arrived they said the lines were arcing.

Ameren Illinois started working on the issue. There is no time frame when the pole will be fixed. It is unknown if the driver was injured but he was walking around when authorities arrived at the scene.

