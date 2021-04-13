WOOD RIVER - A vehicle struck a house at Penning Avenue and Ninth Street in Wood River around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided with each other and then one vehicle was pushed into a nearby house.

Wood River Fire, Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance all responded. Paramedics treated people at the scene, but no one appeared seriously injured and refused further treatment.

