Vehicle Strikes House At Penning Avenue and Ninth Street in Wood River
April 13, 2021 3:34 PM April 15, 2021 10:55 AM
WOOD RIVER - A vehicle struck a house at Penning Avenue and Ninth Street in Wood River around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two vehicles collided with each other and then one vehicle was pushed into a nearby house.
Wood River Fire, Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance all responded. Paramedics treated people at the scene, but no one appeared seriously injured and refused further treatment.
