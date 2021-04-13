Vehicle Strikes House At Penning Avenue and Ninth Street in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - A vehicle struck a house at Penning Avenue and Ninth Street in Wood River around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided with each other and then one vehicle was pushed into a nearby house. Article continues after sponsor message Wood River Fire, Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance all responded. Paramedics treated people at the scene, but no one appeared seriously injured and refused further treatment. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip