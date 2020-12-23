Photos by: Rosewood Heights Fire Department

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Rosewood Heights Fire Department responded to a one-car traffic crash just after midnight on Wednesday at East Rosewood Drive and School Street.

When firefighters arrived they had one vehicle that had struck a guard rail. Rosewood Heights and Alton Memorial Ambulance treated the victim for injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The Madison County Sheriff Department is investigating the crash.

