ROXANA - The Roxana Fire Department was responding to an emergency call on Illinois 255 when one of their firetrucks was struck by a vehicle around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle hit a fire apparatus and the vehicle was severely damaged in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted via ARCH. Fire personnel involved were OK, Illinois State Police and the Roxana Fire Department said. Illinois State Police and Roxana Fire Department added that the man airlifted was in serious condition.

The scene was cleared by 3 p.m.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

