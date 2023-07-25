GREENE COUNTY - A 2003 Cadillac Escalade was pulling a boat while traveling westbound on Illinois Route 108 on the Kampsville Ferry when the brakes of the vehicle failed. The vehicle struck the gate stopping westbound traffic, passed the gate, and plummeted into the Illinois River.

The Illinois State Police Troop 8 handled the situation. The state police said there were no injuries in the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Traffic was rerouted to the Hardin Bridge until approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the ferry was re-opened. No further information was available."