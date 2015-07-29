The Alton Police and Fire Departments were called to an unusual site of an overturned vehicle on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton at 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Ardent Mills plant.

When authorities arrived at the accident one vehicle was overturned, but the person was out safely. The other vehicle in the crash was also stopped closeby.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen directed the scene for his crew. He said no one was transported to the hospital, but one person complained of neck and shoulder issues. The driver of the overturned vehicle was able to get out of the car, but he also refused to be transported to a hospital by ambulance. He said he would go to the hospital with a family member to be evaluated.

Landmarks Boulevard became busy with the crash right at the rush hour time. The Alton Police directed traffic and momentarily the lanes were closed so the wrecker could use the space to get the overturned vehicle stationary. For the most part, one lane of traffic going toward the Clark Bridge was allowed to continue during cleanup.

It appeared the vehicle struck the curb on Landmarks with force and that likely turned the vehicle upside down.

