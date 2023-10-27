GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District personnel responded to a report of a vehicle overturned off Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey at 6:36 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Thankfully, the person involved in the crash was not seriously injured, Godfrey Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Thomas Wills said.

The road was closed down for a brief period until a tow truck came and recovered the vehicle, the assistant chief said.

He said there have been multiple crashes in the area and he advised that anyone driving in the area slow down to the speed limit of 35 mph to be safe.