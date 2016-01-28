Vehicle struck, crashes into old Alton Sew-Vac building
ALTON – A woman who was apparently going through the intersection at College and Washington Avenue was struck by another car that forced her vehicle into the old Alton Sew-Vac Center building in Upper Alton Thursday morning.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The accident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she will be evaluated.
Sweetman was unclear what happened to the other car, but said it was not visible at the accident scene.
Sweetman said the old Alton Sew-Vac Center building is vacant today. Some damage was done to the outside brick of the structure.
More like this: