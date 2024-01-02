GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police reported that in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2024, it had a case of a vehicle fleeing from officers.

The situation started when the Granite City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Madison Avenue near 15th Street in the city for a minor traffic violation.

"The vehicle immediately began fleeing from officers and crossed the state line into Missouri," Granite City Police Major Gary Brooks said. "After a brief time in Missouri, the vehicle returned to Illinois where it became disabled and two subjects were taken into custody. Both subjects are in custody at the Granite City Police Department awaiting formal charges. "

Brooks said there will be no further comment at this time on the case.

