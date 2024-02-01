EDWARDSVILLE - In a situation that doesn’t happen very often, a vehicle ended up stuck in concrete around 1:49 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Illinois Route 159 and Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said some road construction was going on in the area and at this point he doesn’t know the exact cause of the accident.

“The driver drove through some cones and off the shoulder of the road into some freshly poured concrete,” he explained. “There were no injuries. We don’t know the exact extent of the damages to the car, but a tow truck pulled it out.”

The construction company at the scene is addressing the situation after tracks were left in the concrete, Fillback said.

