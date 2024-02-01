EDWARDSVILLE - In a situation that doesn’t happen very often, a vehicle ended up stuck in concrete around 1:49 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Illinois Route 159 and Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said some road construction was going on in the area and at this point he doesn’t know the exact cause of the accident.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The driver drove through some cones and off the shoulder of the road into some freshly poured concrete,” he explained. “There were no injuries. We don’t know the exact extent of the damages to the car, but a tow truck pulled it out.”

The construction company at the scene is addressing the situation after tracks were left in the concrete, Fillback said.

More like this:

2 days ago - City Of Alton Announces Fosterburg Road Improvements With Close To $2 Million Grant

3 days ago - Madison County Highway Department Explains Proposed Humbert Road Project

Oct 17, 2023 - New Sports Barn Baseball/Softball Training Facility Walls Set To Go Up In Wood River

Dec 22, 2023 - Alton Approves Over $1 Million For Street Projects, Maintenance 

Dec 22, 2023 - Rebuilding Illinois in 2023: Summary of IDOT Projects Across the State This Year

 