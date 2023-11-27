GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Godfrey Road, at Celesta St., Godfrey, around 4:16 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle across Godfrey Road at this intersection at the time of the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A vehicle traveling northbound on Godfrey Road, traveling with a green light at this intersection, collided with the boy on the bicycle," Pulido said. "The 11-year-old boy was subsequently airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene."

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer was not specific about what injuries the boy had encountered but said they were "serious," however he did not think they were "life-threatening." He said the boy lived close to where the accident occurred and that first responders had been able to get in touch with their parents about the accident to be with their son.

Nothing further will be released at this time about the accident, Pulido added.

More like this: