The Southwestern Conference named its All-Conference teams for the spring season on Monday, and many players from both Alton and Edwardsville were named to the teams in football, boys soccer and girls volleyball.

Here are the teams, as selected by the league's coaches:

FOOTBALL

East St. Louis was dominant on the All-Conference team for the spring football season, moved from the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many players from both the Redbirds and Tigers also were named to the team.

The Tigers' Jack Bostick and Andrew Kaltmayer were named to the second team offensive line, along with Brandon Henderson of East St. Louis, Jalen Kyles of Belleville East, Caleb Mills of O'Fallon and Martez Pruite of Belleville West. The first team line consists of Miles McVay, Paris Patterson and Melvin Priestly of East St. Louis, Alvin Gulley of Belleville West and Jeremiah Hardnett of O'Fallon.

Edwardsville's Grant Matarelli was named to the second team wide receivers, joining Joseph Coners of Belleville West and Jaylen Ford of Belleville East. East Side's Luther Burden III, Jaylen Reed and Kenneth Cotton were named to the first team, along with O'Fallon's Latrell Bonner.

The TIgers' Justin Johnson, Jr. and the Redbirds' Tim Johnson were named first team running backs, along with the Flyers' Marquise Palmer. The second team consists of Deandre Lawrence of East St. Louis, C.J. Lovell of O'Fallon and Javion Wallace of Belleville West.

The flex player, which is a tight end, H-back, fullback or any other offensive player, is Rayvion Smith of East Side, with the second teamer being Cortney Cox of West. Finally, the first team quarterback is O'Fallon's Ty Michael, with Robert "Pops" Battle of East St. Louis the second team quarterback.

On the defensive line, the Tigers' Mason Ahlers was named to the first team, while teammate Nasim Cairo was named to the second team. Joining Ahlers on the first team are Kadrent Lawson of Belleville East, Jirah Mays of East St. Louis and Kaleb Randolph of O'Fallon. Besides Cairo, the second team is Anthony Cunningham of Belleville East, Alvin Gulley of Belleville West and Jonathan Joshua of East St. Louis.

Two Alton linebackers, Gage Depew and Damien Jones, were named to the second team, and were joined by Steph Toliver of West. The first team linebackers are Jalen Byrd of East St. Louis, Aaron Johnson of O'Fallon and Shamario Williams of Belleville East.

Matarelli was also named to defensive backfield second team, where he was joined by Martin Boey of the Redbirds. Bonner was also named to the second team, along with Bruce Harris of Belleville East. The first team is Lamar Box, Dallas Brown and Ahmad Robinson of East St. Louis and Bryce Coley of O'Fallon.

Gavin Walls of the Tigers and Ian Wagner of the Panthers were named second team kickers, with Logan Seibert of the Maroons the first team kicker, and Wagner was named the first team punter, with Seibert the second teamer.

BOYS SOCCER

Six Edwardsville and three Alton players were named to the All-Conference boys soccer teams.

Brennan Weller and Eli Bateman of the Tigers were named to the first team, along with Justin Davison of the Redbirds, Yahir Figueroa, Braden Schrage and Tagg Baker of Collinsville, Vishal Jacob and Tyler Lunning of O'Fallon, Anton Mosley of Belleville East and Zach Bilzing of Belleville West.

Edwardsville's Auggie Gianaris and Connor Kelley, along with Alton's Adam Wong, were named to the second team, and joining them are Max Mueller and Gavin English of East, Jackson Parrill and Dane Compton of Collinsville, Sam Becker and Dominic Mararac of O'Fallon and Caleb Bilzing of West.

Andrew Mills, Jack Heiderscheid and Chris Agwiedu of the Tigers were all named to the third team, and joining the Edwardsville trio are Alex Lorbach and Landon Wahat of the Kahoks, Brent Black and Andre Robertson of the Panthers, Luke Bell of the Lancers and Ethan Ellis of the Maroons.

Owen Macias of Alton was named second team goalie, along with Caleb Simpson of Belleville East, while Edwardsville's Grant Toby was named third team goalie. The first team keeper is Quinn Van Horn of Belleville West.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Six players from Edwardsville and one from Alton were named to the All-Conference girls volleyball team.

The Tigers' Alexa Harris and Storm Suhre were named to the first team, and are joined by O'Fallon's Lauren Dawson, Valarie Finck and Kyla Ellis, Belleville East's Cami Augustine and Belleville West's Kaytie Kossina.

Edwardsville's Rhianna Huebner and Gabby Saye, along with Alton's Brooke Wolff, were named to the second team. along with Kylie Gagen and Maggie Muskopf of Belleville West, Katie Dawson of Collinsville and Ally Denton of O'Fallon.

Kaitlyn Conway and Lexie Griffin of the Tigers were selected for the third team, and they're joined by Hannah Mueth and Kiley Schanuel of Belleville East, Ashley Geluck of Belleville West, Kennedy Fisher of Collinsville and Erionna Coleman of O'Fallon.

