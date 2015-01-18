Jake Varble had his best game of the season on Saturday night in the Jersey Tourney, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 54-51 victory over Quincy Notre Dame.

Varble also added five assists to his array of stats.

“Varble just flat overworked everybody in the game,” Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. “We kept a four to six point lead most of the game. Quincy Notre Dame had a chance to tie at the end but our defense held them. Our defense kept us in the game the second half.”

Jersey will now play again against Collinsville in the Jersey Tourney at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Marquette bows to Pittsfield 44-35

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette lost a tough game to Pittsfield 44-35 in its Jersey Tourney opener.

Pittsfield led at halftime 18-17.

Shandon Boone had 16 points to lead the Explorers; Max Goepel had eight points.

Marquette is 13-5; Pittsfield improves to 11-7.

Marquette plays at 4 p.m. Monday against Quincy Notre Dame in the Jersey Tourney.

More like this: