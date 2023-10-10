VANDALIA – The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will host its annual Grand Levée celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Grand Levée is a celebration of the grand receptions held during the 1800s to honor government dignitaries and important visitors. The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Activities include period artisans demonstrating their crafts, including wool spinning, pottery, blacksmithing, rug making, chair caning, and more. Performances will feature Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan and folk musician Chris Vallillo. Charles Lyons will present Times in History, a traveling museum featuring a magnificent collection of Lincoln memorabilia. Trolley rides will be offered by the Vandalia Historical Society, and Bryan Dale Headley, the Singing Blacksmith from Rural Heritage on RFD TV, will demonstrate the forging of an unfolded cross, which will be given away to a member of the audience.

Children’s activities will include 1800s-period games, World Bird Sanctuary, and Animal Tales, which will present creepy critters.

The Vandalia Statehouse served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The site, which is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is at 315 W. Gallatin St. in Vandalia.

For more information about Grande Levée, call 618-283-1161 or visit the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site Facebook page.

