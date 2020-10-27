St. Louis, Mo —the second largest writer of U.S. commercial property insurance and the sixth largest writer of U.S. personal insurance through independent agents—recently named Illinois STAR (Superior Travelers Agency Award) winners. They were selected based upon their outstanding production results, customer retention and engagement with Travelers’ digital initiatives and IntelliDrive telematics program.

Rachael Stuart, Agency Manager at Just4you Insurance Brokers, is the Southern Illinois market agent winner. Stuart has worked at the agency since 2018 handling her clients personal and commercial insurance needs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Auffenberg Insurance Services is the Southern Illinois market agency winner. Founded in 2018 by co-owners Mike Auffenberg and Nathan Schumacher, the full-service Belleville, Ill. agency specializes in personal lines, as well as fleet and employee workplace benefits.

These STAR award winners are members of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.

More like this: