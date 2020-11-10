ST. LOUIS - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently named AJ Schrage as its Sales Development Coach.

Schrage will develop and assist with the marketing efforts for all alliance members and producers. He will focus on creating agency growth and business development, through communication efforts and strategic planning.

Prior to joining VIAA, Schrage was an insurance producer specializing in commercial lines. He previously served as a corporate attorney and a genetics researcher.

Schrage earned his Master of Science degree in Genetic Epidemiology from Washington University in St. Louis, his Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law in Durham, North Carolina, and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“AJ’s varied background gives him a unique perspective when mentoring our alliance members with their sales initiatives,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We welcome his extensive business experience and look forward to all that he will achieve.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.

