The St. John's Community Care Adult Day Program participants with the help of volunteer students from the SIUE Woman's Softball Team created over 185 Valentine cards for the Valentines for Heroes program. Linda Davis, St. John's Community Care RN, organized the project over the last several weeks and made sure each card was creative and contained an appropriate Valentine message for the troops. Congressman John M. Shimkus will distribute the cards to veterans and those currently serving the military. Pictured above ( l to r) Dora Rohan, Casework Manager for John M. Shimkus, participants from St. John's Community Care Adult Day Program Marilyn Voth, Lorna Jacober, John Cremin and Linda Davis, RN for St. John's Community Care Adult Day Program in Edwardsville. For more information about St. John's Community Care, please call 618-344-5008 or visit www.stjohnscc.org