ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that utility work by Ameren Illinois to replace a gas main along Broadway Avenue will require a closure of one eastbound lane between Sering Avenue and Washington Avenue in Madison County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 11.

The closure is expected to be in place for four months.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: