ALTON – Charter Communications has issued a statement regarding a service outage in the Riverbend area Tuesday afternoon

“Customers may have experienced a brief service outage on Tuesday, Sept. 18, after a utility pole was accidentally struck down by a passing vehicle,” a representative said in an email. “Our teams responded immediately to reroute traffic and services were quickly restored as the damaged fiber optic cable was repaired.”

The company is also teaming with the Belleville Salvation Army on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Belleville Corps Community Center, located at 20 Glory Place, to give away Safe and Healthy Home Kits to people in need in the area.

Those kits include cleaning supplies, night lights, weather stripping, a weather radio and other supplies to help homes be a better and safer place for dwelling. Charter Communications plans on distributing these kits to 50,000 homes by 2020.

“Ensuring families are safely and stably housed is the basis for empowering long-term economic stability,” said Belleville Salvation Army Captain Daniel Simmons in a release. “Spectrum’s donation will support our efforts to ensure some of our community’s most vulnerable families have the tools and resources they need to create healthy homes."

