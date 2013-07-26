After seven days of consecutive wins, Americans Ronnie Schneider, Devin McCarthy and Jeremy Efferding earned spots in the quarterfinals of the 16th Annual Lewis and Clark USTA Men's Pro Circuit Futures $10K tennis tournament Thursday.

“Coming up through the qualifying rounds and making it to the quarterfinals is a good feeling,” said Schneider, 18, of Bloomington, Indiana.

Schneider posted a 6-2, 6-4 win against No. 6 American Alexios Halebian on Thursday.

“Alexios is a good player with a big serve. I returned well and hit big when I needed to.”

Schneider will play tennis as a freshman this fall for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He will play No. 1 Darian King, of Barbados at 9 a.m. Friday.

King is the winner of last week’s Joplin $10K USTA singles championship. He defeated American Dane Webb 6-3, 6-0 Thursday.

No. 4 American Michael Shabaz, will play American Evan Song at 9 a.m.

Shabaz defeated American Marcos Giron 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Song defeated No. 5 Jonathan Cooper, of Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Americans Noah Rubin and Devin McCarthy will play each other not before 10 a.m. Friday.

Rubin posted a win Thursday against No. 8 Alex Blumenberg, of Brazil, 6-3, 4-1 Ret.

McCarthy defeated Daniil Proskura, of Armenia, 6-3, 6-1

Efferding defeated Tim Kopinski 6-3, 7-6(5) Thursday and will play Evan King Friday at 9 a.m. King won against No. 2 Vijayant Malik, of India, 6-0, 6-4.

Thursday’s doubles semifinals win went to No. 3 Evan King and Peter Kobelt, and partners Marcos Giron and Devin McCarthy.

King and Kobelt defeated Efferding and Sean Weber 6-1, 6-2. Giron and McCarthy defeated No. 2 Alex Blumenberg and Darian King 6-0, 6-3.

Singles play begins at 9 a.m. Friday and will continue with semifinals Saturday.

Singles and doubles championship matches will be held starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

The tournament is free and open to the public. For more information about the tournament or to get directions to campus, call (618) 468-6252 or visit www.lc.edu/usta

