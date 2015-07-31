EDWARDSVILLE – It's getting down to the nitty-gritty as the USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, hosted by the EGHM Foundation.

Thursday's play determined the final eight players in the singles competition and final four teams in the doubles bracket. The singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals are all set for today, with the doubles final scheduled for Saturday and singles final set for Sunday at the Edwardsville High School tennis complex.

Doubles play featured the team of Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Pavel Krainik of Canada eliminating Dominic Cotrone and Grayson Goldin of the United States 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 to advance to Friday's semis.

“We missed a few first serves,” Goldin, who plays for the University of Alabama, said. “The courts here are pretty fast and you have to react quickly. We were having some trouble getting serves returned and that didn't help.”

“We certainly went into the match expecting to win,” added Cotrone, who plays for the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. “We didn't return serves as well as we would have liked; we got better at it in the third set, but the fast courts really made it tough.”

Other doubles results included Scott Clayton and Richard Gabb of Great Britian, the top seed in the tournament, advancing with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ryan Agar of Australia and Sebastian Bader of Austria; Gerardo Lopez Villasenor of Mexico and Kaichi Uchida of Japan moved on with a 6-2, 7-5 win over fourth-seeded Jarryd Chaplain of Australia and Ben McLachlan of New Zealand; and Alan Kohen of Argentina and John Lamble of the USA won by walkover over Nick Meister of the USA and Ante Pavic of Croatia.

In second-round singles matches, top seed Escobar moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Gabb; Evan King of the USA defeated Lopez Villasenor 6-1, 6-3; American Mico Santiago downed McLachlan 6-2, 6-4; Australian Harry Bourchier, the tournament's fifth seed, ousted American George Goldhoff 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; American Felix Corwin advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentine Maximilliano Estevez; American Clay Thompson moved on with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Nick Chappell; Pavic advanced with a 7-6 (7-6), 6-2 win over Kohen; and Meister downed Agar 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarters.

Friday's play featured the singles quarterfinal matches, with Santiago meeting Bourchier on Court 2, Escobar taking on King on Court 3, Corwin meeting up with Thompson on Court 5 and Pavic taking on Meister on Court 7. The doubles semifinal match between Clayton and Gabb meeting Lopez Villasenor and Uchida, while the other doubles semifinal between Escobar and Krainik and Kohen and Lamble.

Updated information can be found at www.edwardsvillefutures.com

