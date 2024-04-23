PEARL HARBOR, HI – The Battleship Missouri Memorial proudly announces the

completion of the main deck teak restoration project aboard the iconic USS Missouri, marking a significant milestone in the preservation of this iconic piece of American history. Mike Carr, President & CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, ceremoniously laid the final teak plank on the main deck, ending a meticulous restoration endeavor that spanned nearly 14 years.

The project, which commenced following the Battleship Missouri's drydock in 2010, involved the restoration of over 48,000 square feet of teak deck, a symbol of the ship's enduring legacy.

Through the dedication of skilled craftsmen and the support of numerous volunteers, the endeavor required an estimated 68,514 man-hours, along with an investment of $6,193,535, covering the costs of teak, supplies, and labor.

Teak wood aboard battleships had vital functions beyond decoration. It protected against the sparks from metal-on-metal contact, reducing the risk of fires during the transportation of gunpowder. Additionally, it provided insulation for the vast deck area, shielding against the sun’s relentless heat. Notably, on September 2, 1945, the teak deck of the USS Missouri (BB-63) served as the historic platform for the formal end of WWII, witnessing Japan’s surrender.

Under the leadership of Missouri Governor Mike Parson, the State of Missouri has played a pivotal role in the restoration effort, generously contributing $436,500 to support the project's completion. Their commitment to preserving the Battleship Missouri Memorial's historic significance underscores the importance of safeguarding our nation's maritime heritage for future generations.

Ruwe Jibas, Teak Preservation Supervisor, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's

completion, stating, "This journey has been truly incredible, and being a part of this monumental project fills me with immense pride. Despite the hot and humid days, every moment dedicated to preserving this historic vessel has been truly rewarding."

Jibas has been instrumental in leading the teak preservation team since 2012, supported by dedicated assistants whose collective efforts have been indispensable in achieving this major milestone.

The completion of the main deck restoration not only ensures the structural integrity of the USS Missouri but also reaffirms its status as a living testament to the bravery and sacrifice of those who served aboard her. As a symbol of American naval power and resilience, the Battleship Missouri Memorial continues to inspire visitors from around the world, offering a poignant reminder of our nation's enduring commitment to freedom and democracy.

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 10-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.

