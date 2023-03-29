Use The Resiliency And Sustainability Of Plants To Naturally Beautify Your Garden Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. URBANA, Ill. – Seasons come and go, but home gardening never stops. Pick up the knowledge you need to embrace a resilient and sustainable home landscape, identify plants that could be problematic, and promote a natural display of beauty throughout the year. Learn best practices for all things plants from?the University of Illinois Extension educators in the Four Seasons Gardening webinar series this spring. Article continues after sponsor message Online sessions are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and are free to attend. Registration is required. Extension educators Elizabeth Wahle and Christopher Enroth will lead this series.?Learn more about the series and register for individual events at?go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. Native Plants: Sequence of Blooms,?April 25 : Native plants are essential components of a sustainable landscape, and many offer blooms to brighten any garden.?Explore a selection of Illinois native plants suitable for the home garden and find out how to plant in sequence for a show of blooms that runs from late winter through summer and into fall.

Invasive Plants: Beyond Outlawed, May 16: Plants displaying specific criteria can land on regulated federal and state invasive plant lists, but not all that meet those criteria are deemed invasive. Some of those plants are readily available at garden centers and commonly found in Illinois yards, despite a constant battle by landowners and conservation workers to keep them out of natural areas. Learn how to identify these species of concern, find ways to control them in natural areas, and pick up ideas for alternatives for the home landscape. For more information on either native or invasive plants, connect with your local Illinois Extension county office at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.