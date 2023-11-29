SPRINGFIELD, IL – USDA Secretary Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for some area counties, including Macoupin and Montgomery along with others due to losses caused by a derecho and tornadoes that occurred June 29 through June 30, 2023.

Counties contiguous to Christian, Hancock, McDonough, Sangamon and Washington counties are eligible for the same assistance. The contiguous counties include: Adams, Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Marion, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Schuyler, Shelby and Warren.

“I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to provide resources to producers impacted by these damaging storms,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I encourage affected producers in declared counties to contact their local USDA Service Center to confirm eligibility.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

