GRANITE CITY – United States Steel Corporation donated $15,000 to Granite City Community Unit School District #9 for a Mobile Tech Classroom to help promote STEM, robotics, droning and the trades.

A presentation was held at Granite City High School which included U. S. Steel staff, GCSD9 administration and GCHS administration and teachers.

"We have an ongoing relationship with the Granite City School District and are really interested in the vocational program," said U. S. Steel general manager Mike Patton. "We are really glad to be a part of furthering education for students, especially in the manufacturing sector.

GCHS students and teachers will provide experiences for students in the mobile classroom, which will visit district schools. The mobile classroom will contain items purchased through grant dollars and donations.

"This is an amazing gift to our district that will expand student interest in more STEM related careers," said GCSD9 superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "We are thrilled to offer our students experiences at a younger age that can help spark interest in various vocational programs at the high school as well as showcasing STEM-based extracurricular opportunities."

Patton is excited about getting more Granite City students interested in this line of work.

"It's a really neat idea that Granite City High School had, so we are just glad to be part of that and we certainly want to gain interest in the manufacturing sector in this country."

GCHS hopes to eventually offer after-school and/or summer workshops for students.

