Members of the U.S. Steel - Granite City Works Employees' Torch Club have shown their commitment once again to helping local people by donating $8,400 to seven United Way supported agencies. A check presentation was held on Tuesday, January 27, 2015 at Children's Home and Aid Society in Granite City with representatives from five of the recipient agencies, several Torch Club members and United Way staff.

The recipient United Way partner agencies and their 2014 gift amounts from the Torch Club are:

1. American Cancer Society - $1,500

2. American Heart Association - $950

3. American Diabetes Association - $1,200

4. Children's Home and Aid - $1,400

5. Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House - $700

6. The Salvation Army - $2,300

7. United Cerebral Palsy Heartland - $350

U.S. Steel - Granite City Works Employees' Torch Club is the largest contributor to the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign each year. In 2014, the Torch Club collective gift to United Way's Tri-Cities Area Division was $425,000.

"The Torch Club members are some of the most generous people you'll come across," said Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis. "Their dedication to the Granite City community through United Way and our partner agencies is truly inspiring. We are so grateful for their strong and continued support to help local people live their best possible lives."

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, helping one in three people throughout the community. Twenty local health and human service organizations are supported by the Tri-Cities Area Division's annual fundraising campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

