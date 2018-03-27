WOOD RIVER - Police said Monday that the investigation continues into the raids conducted in both Wood River and East Alton on Friday.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells directed the warrant being served on Penning Avenue in Wood River and said the investigation into that situation continues. The Secret Service task force was an active participant in the warrant execution on Penning Avenue. Wells said the Wood River Police Department has a good relationship with the Secret Service and they are assisting in the Penning Avenue investigation.

The United States Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting the nation's leaders, along with many other tasks. The U.S. Secret Service investigative mission is to safeguard the payment and financial systems of the United States from a wide range of financial and electronic-based crimes.

Secret Service financial investigations include counterfeit U.S. currency, bank & financial institution fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, illicit financing operations, and major conspiracies. Electronic investigations include cybercrime, network intrusions, identity theft, access device fraud, credit card fraud, and intellectual property crimes. The Secret Service also investigates high-intensity drug trafficking areas and cases involving missing and exploited children.

The protective mission of the USSS is to ensure the safety of the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the President’s and Vice President’s immediate families, former presidents, their spouses, and their minor children under the age of 16, major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses, and foreign heads of state.

At this time, it is unknown exactly why the USSS is involved in this investigation. Riverbender.com will release an update as it becomes available.

“If we don’t bring all the charges at once when we bring charges against somebody, we could run into a situation in court,” Wells said. “When it is fitting to bring all the charges or if there are not any charges, we will release information. It will take a little bit of time and the investigation continues.”

East Alton Police probe in another case also continues

East Alton Police said three were taken into custody when the warrant was served in East Alton on Friday. East Alton Police Department’s Christian Cranmer said one woman was found hiding naked and not initially discovered, but was not a threat when she was discovered. The woman was taken into custody on a warrant.

Jonathan C. Metz, of East Alton, was charged during the raid with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Another person was arrested for an outstanding driving warrant and taken into custody.

