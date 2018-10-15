TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US Route 40 from just east of Bethany Lane to just east of the IL 4 ramp in Madison County will be intermittently restricted to one lane between the nighttime hours of 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM beginning Tuesday, October 16, 2018, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is required to make pavement repairs and should take approximately three nights to complete, weather permitting.

On October 19, 2018, the same portion of US 40 will be intermittently restricted to one lane between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:15 PM, Monday through Friday, and during daylight hours on Saturday, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is required to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The Contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

