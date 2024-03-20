



MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement this evening in response to his Republican primary victory over former Sen. Darren Bailey.

Bost issued thanks to supporters late Tuesday once he learned of his victory.

“I’m honored that Southern Illinois conservatives have entrusted me to be their voice in Congress for another two years. Serving the people and land I love is the honor of a lifetime.

"Tonight’s victory was only possible because of the backing of countless friends and supporters from every corner of the district, along with a vitally important endorsement from Donald J. Trump, our next president of the United States.

Bost continued and said: “While primaries are never easy, I’m proud that we remained focused on the issues voters care about and ran a positive, results-oriented campaign. I’m hopeful we can work to reunify our party in advance of a critical general election.”

