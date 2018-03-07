WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, released the following statement after U.S. Steel announced it will restart one of two blast furnaces (“B” blast furnace) and the steelmaking facilities at its Granite City Works plant. The company anticipates calling back approximately 500 employees beginning this month. The restart process could take up to four months.

“This is a big victory for the hardworking steel families in Granite City and the entire Metro East economy,” said Bost. “I was heartbroken by the plant’s idling. Not only did I hear you, I took your fight to the Halls of Congress to combat unfair and illegal trade practices that have hurt American steelworkers. Through bipartisan legislation, we empowered the Department of Commerce to help American companies and workers respond rapidly to illegally-traded imports, but more needed to be done. That’s why I helped advance efforts for the Section 232 investigation and took the case of Southern Illinois’ steelworkers directly to President Trump as he was deliberating its findings and recommendations. But we’re not done. We still have more work to do, because I have no doubt in my mind that the American steelworker is second to none when competing on equal footing.”

“Congressman Bost has been a champion for battling unfair trade and reviving steelmaking at Granite City,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “He’s been a vocal, aggressive leader for America’s steel industry. We appreciate his advocacy throughout the Trump Administration’s Section 232 national security investigation of steel imports.”

In its announcement, U.S. Steel specifically cited trade remedies resulting from findings in a Department of Commerce Section 232 investigation. The purpose of the Section 232 investigation is to determine whether imports are harmful to national security and whether measures should be taken to protect domestic industries critical to national security. The Commerce Department report summarizing findings from the Section 232 investigation was delivered to the President on January 11, 2018. The Administration had 90 days following the delivery of the report to decide on any potential action.

Recent actions taken by Rep. Bost on American Steel:

