WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today invited high school students from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District to participate in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Initiated by Congress in 1982, the nationwide annual art competition allows high school students from all 50 states to showcase their artistic ability.

“Every year, I am amazed by the artwork submitted by the talented young artists across Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “As one of the only congressional districts with three navigable rivers, our inland waterways are vitally important. I’m looking forward to seeing what students come up with this year.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District. The theme of this year’s competition is “Waterways of Southern Illinois.” The winning artwork from our District's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, the winner and a guest will be invited to attend a reception in Washington D.C.

Judging is performed by members of the local art community. The deadline to submit artwork via Dropbox or Google Drive will be Friday, April 23, 2021. Further information about the program, including guidelines and student release forms that are required in order to participate in the 2021 competition, can be found on Congressman Bost’s website or by calling his office at (618) 622-0766.

