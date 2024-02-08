WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement calling on Congressional leaders to take action before the Affordable Connectivity Program runs out of funding. This week, the program stopped accepting new applicants ahead of the looming funding deadline in April.

“Access to high-speed internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “For nearly three years, the Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30 monthly credit has helped connect nearly 23 million low-income households to internet access. This includes 50,000 in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. But despite its success, House leadership has failed to bring forward legislation to keep this transformative program funded. Today, I’m urging Speaker Johnson to let us vote on additional funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program before families in Central and Southern Illinois lose this critical support in April.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the internet access they need for work, school, health care and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. In Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, 47 percent of households have an internet service provider that offers a no-cost internet plan with the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit. 50,000 households have enrolled in the program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program stopped accepting new applications and enrollments on February 7th. Barring additional funding from Congress, April is expected to be the last month enrolled households will receive the full benefit.

More like this: