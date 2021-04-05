U.S. Rep. Bost Will Announce Large Infrastructure Funding In Wood River On Wednesday
CARBONDALE – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) will host a press conference at City Hall in Wood River at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, to announce funding the city received through the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).
Bost will be joined at the press conference by Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, State Senator Rachelle Crowe, and State Representative Amy Elik.
Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire pointed out that Wood River and Belleville are the only two in the Midwest receiving funds.
"The city is receiving funding from the Water Way Bill that just passed through U.S. Congress," Mayor Maguire said. "The funds are going to four areas in the nation."
WHO: Bost, Mayor Maguire, State Senator Crowe, and State Rep. Elik
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7th
11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Wood River City Hall Council Chambers
111 North Wood River Avenue, Wood River, IL 62095
