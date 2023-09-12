WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced today that he supports House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s involvement in his son, Hunter Biden’s, foreign business dealings.



“Joe Biden lied to the American people about his family’s shady business dealings,” said Bost. “His family and their associates appear to have profited $20 million, in large part because of his personal participation in dozens of meetings with foreign actors. These allegations of corruption and abuse of power are devastating and warrant a full impeachment inquiry.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Bidens need to understand America’s security is not for sale. The U.S. presidency and vice presidency are not investment opportunities for eager foreign bidders. And no matter your family connections, you will not put the interests of the American people on the auction block. House Republicans will get to the bottom of this corruption and fight to preserve the integrity of the highest office in the land.”

House Republicans have continued to uncover evidence of potential corruption through committee hearings, witness testimony, document production, and oversight. More than 150 banking transactions were deemed as "suspicious activity" by the Treasury Department. An impeachment inquiry provides an opportunity for the House to formally outline the scope of its investigation and provides notice to the president and the public.

More like this: