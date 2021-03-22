GODFREY - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost has endorsed Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick for another term.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Since Mike McCormick was elected mayor, he has made it to where Godfrey has one of the lowest tax rates in Madison County," Rep. Bost said. "He also believes strongly in small business and he believes if they thrive, it benefits everyone in the community. He is an honest and trustworthy leader. That is why today, I am endorsing Mike McCormick for mayor. I hope you get out and vote before or on April 6 and support Mike McCormick for mayor."

McCormick responded with the following statement: "I feel very honored by endorsed by Cong. Bost and Cong. Davis, along with two state representatives and the Madison County State's Attorney," Mayor McCormick says. "I ask Village of Godfrey voters for their support on Tuesday, April 6."

More like this:

Nov 20, 2023 - "A Special Man": Art Williams Marks 100th Birthday, Is Recognized By Area Club

Sep 25, 2023 - Mac's Pizza & Poker Is Officially Open In Godfrey

Sep 5, 2023 - Godfrey/Alton Mayors Issue Joint Statement In Support Of Safety, Security Efforts At Alton High

Nov 11, 2023 - Alton Post 1308 Veterans Day Program Is Again Beautiful Commemoration On This Special Day

Sep 5, 2023 - Godfrey Approves Liquor License For New “Top Shelf” Liquor Store

Related Video:

Mike McCormick for Godfrey Mayor

Pride Inc. Roast Mayor Mike McCormick

 