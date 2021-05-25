WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that Applied Research & Development Labs in Mt. Vernon has received an $11.6 million contract from the U.S. Army. Under the contract, Applied Research & Development Labs will provide environmental services to the U.S. Army, including U.S. EPA Region 5 Superfund Program support; environmental assessment and remediation; industrial hygiene surveys; hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste assessments, program support, remediation and restoration; and other environmental support.

“As the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am all too familiar with the effects toxic and hazardous materials can have on both the environment and the health of individuals exposed to them,” said Bost. “This contract will provide Applied Research & Development Labs with the resources needed to help the Army ensure that hazardous waste is dealt with properly so that it does not cause harm to t

