EDWARDSVILLE - U.S. News & World Report ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville among the best Regional Universities Midwest for the 12th consecutive year and among the top 10 public universities in that category. The listing is in the magazine’s “Best Colleges of 2016” issue that was released today.

SIUE was featured at number 44 in this year’s rankings of Regional Universities Midwest, advancing three spots from last year. The University is 10th overall among public universities in that category. The U.S. News overall scores are based on the reputation of SIUE in higher education, graduation and retention rates,faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.

Article continues after sponsor message

“SIUE is committed to student achievement and prides itself on providing students a high-quality, affordable education,” said SIUE Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen. “The University has experienced strong growth in both enrollment and retention of students. This designation recognizes the success of our vibrant learning environment composed of teacher-scholars, dedicated professional staff and rigorous programs andservices.”

Enrollment at SIUE continues on an upward trajectory, including a notable increase in transfer students, as well as freshman students from Missouri. Graduate enrollment is up in all professional schools and the College of Arts and Sciences. The University’s freshman and sophomore retention rate has also increased.

Regional universities are considered to have a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs, but few doctoral programs. The 618 universities in this category are ranked against their peer group in one of four geo­graphic regions (North, South, Midwest and West), because they tend to draw students most heavily from surrounding states.

More like this: