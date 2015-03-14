The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business part-time master’s of business administration program is ranked in U.S. News & World Reports 2016 edition of Best Graduate Schools. SIUE improved 31 slots in the rankings to No. 153 from a year ago.



SIUE tied with seven other institutions at 153: Iowa State University, New Mexico State University, Providence College, University of Nevada-Reno, New Hampshire University, University of Tulsa and University of Washington-Tacoma.



“The increase in our ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff,” said John C. Navin, PhD, interim dean of the SIUE School of Business. “We consistently strive to provide the best academic experience in the most flexible environment for students who are balancing lives and careers with their educational pursuits.”



To be eligible for the part-time ranking, a program needed to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and have at least 20 students enrolled part time in the fall of 2014 - 289 programs met the criteria.

The U.S. News part-time MBA ranking is based on five factors:



· Average peer assessment score



· Average GMAT score and GRE scores of part-time MBA students entering in the fall of 2014



· Average undergraduate GPA



· Work experience



· The percentage of the fall 2014 MBA enrollment that was part-time

Article continues after sponsor message

The average peer assessment score is calculated from a fall 2014 survey that asked business school deans and MBA program directors at each of the nation’s 323 part-time MBA programs to rate the other part-time programs on a five-point scale from marginal to outstanding.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 296 business schools in the U.S. for the ninth-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: