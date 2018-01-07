ST. LOUIS - A U.S. National Weather Service release around 6 a.m. provided this as the updated expected forecast for Sunday:

"A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread across the area today. Minor accumulations of snow/sleet are expected along with around 0.10" of ice. Untreated surfaces will be slippery. The wintry mix will change over to rain this evening as temperatures warm above freezing."

The recommendation is if you don't have to travel into the afternoon and evening avoid it, by the National Weather Service. The ice on the road surfaces will make travel hazardous.