SPRINGFIELD – At the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), four Illinois State Police (ISP) personnel recently deployed to the West Africa Regional Training Center in Accra, Ghana to provide Domestic and Gender Based Violence (DGBV) investigation training. The training is part of the International Law Enforcement Academy Program. Domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking are major concerns throughout the world and multiple African countries selected domestic violence and gender-based violence as a top priority for training. ISP is an experienced investigative agency that has specialized training to address DGBV investigations.

“Our Illinois State Police troopers are exceptional and going above and beyond to share their expertise across the globe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Illinois State Police officers who were deployed to West Africa to train law enforcement on how to conduct DGBV investigations.”

In 2021, ISP entered into an agreement with INL establishing a cooperative framework to support international law enforcement, justice sector reform, and anti-crime efforts. In 2022, ISP was deployed to Budapest and taught a DGBV course, and was deployed again in 2023 to the country of Georgia to provide DGBV training.

“As one of the best law enforcement agencies in the country, ISP is honored to be chosen again by the U.S. Department of State for this project, bringing tried and true investigative techniques with a victim-centered approach to help end the cycle of violence,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Illinois has global ties with the potential for transnational threats and these professional connections benefit Illinois law enforcement and our partners abroad.”

